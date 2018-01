LaVar Ball returned to Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live this week to discuss spending time with his sons LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball in Lithuania.

OK, so it was Kennan Thompson’s version of LaVar, but still. Fun fact, did you know Ball owns 16 Toyota Corollas?

Here’s the rest of what he had to say:

You’d think LaVar would be such a ridiculous character that he’d be nearly impossible to parody, but Thompson manages to pull it off.