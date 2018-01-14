Leonard Fournette Injuries Ankle, Leaves Playoff Game, and Now Blake Bortles Has to Win it

The Jacksonville Jaguars were rolling over the Pittsburgh Steelers, up 21-0 on the road in the 2nd quarter. Then AJ Bouye gave up his first touchdown of the season when Antonio Brown got away with a push-off in the end zone.

And on Jacksonville’s next drive, Leonard Fournette caught first down pass, spun out of a tackle, and injured his right ankle. He limped off and immediately went to the locker room.

Fournette was killing the Steelers, rushing 12 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 181 yards against Pittsburgh in an October win.

And with Chris Ivory inactive, it’ll be the TJ Yeldon show for Jacksonville.

Blake Bortles, you’re going to have to win this one.