Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Kill Steelers Players and Fans At Today's Game

A San Antonio man was arrested after he threatened to kill Pittsburgh Steelers players and fans today at Heinz Field, KSTV reports. Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, made multiple threats of violence, including one to kill himself after a mass shooting.

One received by KDKA, a Pittsburgh CBS affiliate, reads:

“This Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it’s going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah”

A similar message was uploaded to heinzfield.com, Choochongkol’s arrest affidavit states. He has been charged with making terroristic threats to the public.