Sports are zero-sum games, and so as jubilant as Vikings fans are this evening, Saints fans are not feeling too hot. One man, to the obvious chagrin of his significant other, decided to take out his frustration on his television:

This came after he did some damage to his own hand:

Wouldn’t personally recommend this type of sports therapy but you gotta do what you gotta do to soothe the unique type of pain that comes with crushing sports losses.