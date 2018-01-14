These Vikings Fan Reaction Videos Are Amazing

The Vikings have had a lot of heartbreak in their history, but today, with an insane 61-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs, they gave their fans quite a celebration. This is why we lift all them weights:
