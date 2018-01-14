West Virginia Player Threw Punch at Texas Tech Fan During Court Storming

Texas Tech beat #2 West Virginia yesterday in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are enjoying a great season so far, already winning at Kansas and being ranked in the Top Ten, but the fans were still exuberant over a big home win. A massive court storming took place that created a dangerous situation where the West Virginia players were still on the court when fans were rushing by.

A West Virginia player threw a punch at a fan after the Texas Tech crowd stormed the court pic.twitter.com/rVfA0J2uRv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

In the above video, one West Virginia player can be seen throwing a punch to the back of the head of a fan who bumped into him on the way past him. It’s not completely clear from that video the player’s number. Then #50 Sagabe Konate can be seen jumping into the fray and pushing at several fans, while most of the West Virginia teammates pull back and separate the initial puncher. Here’s another angle:

These court/field stormings present a danger to fans and players alike, and put emotional players immediately following a game directly in contact with fans racing by. We saw an incident at Washington State, where a USC player shoved down a Washington State fan as they rushed the field following the upset. Texas Tech will face a fine for the court storming, but expect discipline regardless of the circumstances also for the West Virginia player involved.