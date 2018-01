Barstool Radio is expanding to its own station, channel 85, on Sirius XM this week. In one of the flagship show’s final programs on channel 93, a caller relayed a horrifying sequence in which he kept betting the Saints on Sunday up to +475, saw the Diggs play, went berserk, and had his wife walk in to catch him in the act:

Most calls to sports talk radio do not wind up bearing much fruit, but this one delivered.