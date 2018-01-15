WATCH: Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry Fight, Get Ejected and Meet In The Tunnel

Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry are clearly not in the spirit this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The pair fought during the MLK Day matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, then both were ejected. As if that wasn’t enough, they then reportedly met each other in the tunnel and continued their fracas.

Here’s the double ejection:

As they were heading off the court, Lowry appeared to tell Simmons to meet him in the hallway. They reportedly then did just that:

Hearing there was an altercation between Simmons and Lowry in the hallway — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 15, 2018

After the game Simmons downplayed the encounter:

Simmons denies anything happened with Lowry. Said, “it’s nothing “. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 15, 2018

Then Simmons claimed he thinks opponents are trying to test his limits: