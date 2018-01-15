VIDEO: Braun Strowman Goes on Rampage, Flips Over Tractor Trailer, Beats Up Michael Cole

Braun Strowman is having a Hall of Fame reel evening of destruction. As the WWE storyline goes, he was fired by GM Kurt Angle at the start of Raw for basically disemboweling Kane and Brock Lesnar — whom he’s competing with in a triple threat match for the title at the Royal Rumble in two weeks — and his response was to go on a relentless rampage.

After escaping a collection of hapless security guards, he attacked Angle’s locker room, savagely breaking a television:

I pack a chainsaw … I'll skin your ass raw … And if my day keeps going this way, I just might … BREAK YOUR 🤬 FACE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/39MF0xN2Jb — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 16, 2018

As you saw up-top, he then flipped over the tractor trailer from WWE’s television production truck — an astounding feat of strength — and subsequently knocked longtime announcer Michael Cole off the broadcast:

Word on the street: Braun can't be beat pic.twitter.com/IPMuQC7vEk — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 16, 2018

Thus far, this has been quite an entertaining episode of Raw.