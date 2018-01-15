Briefly Missing Rivals Reporter Says Prescription Drugs Caused Her Disappearance

Courtney Roland, a Rivals.com reporter who went missing last weekend in Houston, is out of the hospital, unharmed, and explaining what happened.

Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/wbFA68BBfK — Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 15, 2018

Many feared the worst when Roland, 29, went missing last Saturday. She told a friend she thought she was being followed by a man in a blue truck, sent a nonsensical text message to her mom, and was not heard from again until Monday morning when she was seen at a Chick-fil-A near the Galleria Mall, where she had spent a good deal of time during her disappearance.

Police took her to a hospital for evaluation, and later on Monday held a press conference describing Roland as confused and bearing some minor scratches and bruises, but otherwise unharmed. Police said Roland had driven back and forth between the Galleria and the Heights, and left some personal belongings in the mall, but they said they had no evidence of a crime, and considered the matter over.