Danica Patrick, Dating Aaron Rodgers, Promises to Root for Hated Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are dating, the NASCAR driver confirmed to the Associated Press. Rumors that the two have been canoodling have been swirling since they were seen canoodling at Chris Iso’s Halloween party.

Patrick said the two met at the 2012 ESPY Awards. She is recently off a five-year relationship with fellow driver Rickey Stenhouse Jr. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn ended a three-year relationship in 2017.

Those who say love conquers all things may be onto something, as Patrick, who grew up in Illinois a Chicago Bears fan, has renounced her team in favor of the hated Green Bay Packers.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

We could be looking at a modern day Romeo & Juliet here folks. Here’s hoping this story has a happier ending.