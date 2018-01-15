Roundup: Marcus Williams is in Pain; Man Needs 41 Stitches After Bear Attack; & What Happens When You Get 1 Millions Instagram Followers

Kimberley Garner, a model … “ICE agents target five 7-Eleven stores in LA area amid nationwide immigration action” … car goes airborne, lands on 2nd floor of office building … “Dolly Parton drops ‘Dixie’ from name of Stampede dinner shows, citing cultural concerns” … here’s a long story about what it’s like to collect dead bodies on Mount Everest … “Study proves that humblebragging really is the worst” … what happens when you get 1 million instagram followers? … “Naked University of Alabama student arrested after championship celebration” … this guy needed 41 stitches on his face after a 4-foot black bear in Florida took a swing at him … “Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang member” …

Podcast: I was really worried about the Steelers heading into their playoff game. And I’m also very worried about LeBron and the Cavs. [Fox Sports Radio]

Reminder: Marcus Williams is a 21-year old rookie. He faced the media after missing the tackle on Stefon Diggs. [NOLA.com]

Of course Bill Belichick ushered in the left footed punter era. [MMQB]

If you were a fan of announcer Keith Jackson, read this. [KC Star]

The basketball world waits for Markelle Fultz. But it sounds like his jumper is really broken and he’s lost confidence. [Philly Voice]

Anthony Davis scored 48 points and collected 17 rebounds and the Pelicans beat the Knicks in overtime. [NY Post]

“How the Rising Salary Cap Explains the NFL Playoffs.” [Ringer]

The Buffalo Bills have a new offensive coordinator: They stole Brian Daboll from the Alabama Crimson Tide. [Buffalo News]

Big get for the Houston Astros: They traded for Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, who was 4th in the Cy Young award voting in 2015. [Chronicle]

Jalen Brunson, the Villanova point guard, has a National Player of the Year case. [Philly.com]

The owner of the Cubs says Sammy Sosa isn’t welcome back until he puts “everything on the table.” [ESPN]

The Warriors and Raptors played a fun game Saturday night. Two nights after beating the Cavs by a million, they lost to the Warriors.

Sean Payton should not escape criticism for this bizarre, horrendous defensive scheme on the final play pic.twitter.com/G8kQR8J6gQ — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 15, 2018

When you watch the replay of the Vikings/Saints ending, what was this defensive alignment?

Blank Panther looks so good.