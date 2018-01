In what qualifies as pretty surprising news given that it was reported on Sunday that he had been offered a contract extension, Mike Mularkey is done with the Titans:

Filed to ESPN: the Titans and head coach Mike Mularkey have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a league source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2018

It will be interesting to see which candidates emerge for the Titans job. Given that they’ve got Marcus Mariota, this could be a pretty desirable location.