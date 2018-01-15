PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Dolores O'Riordan Dead at 46; Goldberg To WWE Hall of Fame

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would have just tackled Stefon Diggs.

Nina is quick: Nina Dobrev has proven it’s possible to go from workout gear to street clothes in 90 seconds. That’s fairly impressive.

Dolores O’Riordan passes away: Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, has passed away. The Irish songstress was just 46 years old. O’Riordan joined the band in 1990, the year she turned 19. By 1994 she was an international sensation due to songs like “Linger” and “Zombie.” No details are available on the cause of death at this time.

Goldberg to the Hall: Bill Goldberg will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before Wrestlemania 34. He will be the centerpiece of the class just one year removed from his memorable return to professional wrestling.

Tweet of the Day:

Playoff wins since 1957:

Blake Bortles 2

Detroit Lions 1 — Kyle Allester Koster (@KyleKoster) January 14, 2018

