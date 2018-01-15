Simone Biles Alleges Sexual Abuse By Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar

Simone Biles has joined a long list of female athletes who have accused former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and was the star of the 2016 Olympics. On Monday she revealed on Twitter that she was among Nassar’s many victims.

Here is the post:

Nassar’s list of victims seems to grow by the day and the biggest names on it before Biles were McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

Nassar recently pleaded guilty to three charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16, in addition to another case where he admitted criminal sexual conduct with seven girls, three of whom were under the age of 13. He has also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The former Michigan State doctor has been accused of molesting more than 130 patients and will almost certainly spend the rest of his life in prison.