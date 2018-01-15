Tom Cable's Wife Kept Editing Violence Allegations Out of His Wikipedia Page

Tom Cable’s ride-or-die wife Carol spent much of the holiday season scrubbing her husband’s Wikipedia page of allegations of violence against men and women, as documented by Andrew Beaton in the Wall Street Journal.

Cable, who was fired as offensive line coach by the Seahawks and hired for the same job by the Raiders this offseason, was accused of fracturing assistant Randy Hanson’s jaw with a punch in 2009 when he was head coach of the Raiders (the case was dropped by prosecutors after Cable denied it and there were apparent inconsistencies in Hanson’s story).

There was also this, via WSJ:

Following that, in November 2009, ESPN aired allegations from two women, an ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, who accused Cable of domestic violence. During their relationships, Sandy Cable and Marie Lutz told ESPN at the time that he hit and physically abused them. In a statement released through his attorney at the time, Cable said he had only “touched a woman inappropriately” once when he “became very angry and slapped” Sandy Cable, his first wife. The NFL said at the time it wouldn’t punish Cable because the conduct occurred when he was not employed by the league. Sandy Cable and Lutz could not be reached for comment. Tom Cable’s agent said the allegations were not true. “I stand by my client Tom Cable and his wife in regards to these unfounded allegations,” said Doug Hendrickson. “He was never charged and therefore it doesn’t seem to have merit to be on his Wikipedia page.”

Carol Cable engaged in a sequence over the course of the week where there were over a dozen revisions or undone revisions of the “allegations of violence” section of Tom’s Wikipedia page. She told WSJ: “We weren’t trying to hide anything. We lived through these false allegations. There was no documentation to back it up. It was false.”

Head over to the Wall Street Journal to read about the specific revision sequence to the Wikipedia page.