VIDEO: Marcus Williams Play Combined With Bill Buckner, as They Become Forever Entwined

The good news for New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams? The sun rose in the East this morning, just like all other mornings. It’s a new day filled with endless possibilities.

The bad news for Williams? He may be forever known as football’s Bill Buckner.

The Vikings Bucknered the Saints. pic.twitter.com/RI0v722Jnf — Chris Deaton (@cgdeaton) January 15, 2018

There’s no satisfying explanation for the no-look, no-arm tackle attempt. And Williams, to his credit, seems to understand that. He’s been willing to face the music at this low point and is handling it well — much like Buckner did in the wake of his fielding error.

At least there’s that.