Roundup: Warriors Own the Cavaliers; Curb Stomp Returns to WWE; & the Aziz Ansari Story

Hailey Baldwin, a model/actress … casino boat catches fire in Florida, one dead, 14 injured … “Black Protest Has Lost Its Power” … just how good are saunas for you? … “New EU rules put insects on the menu” … Steven Spielberg’s new movie won’t be shown in Lebanon … “North Korean pop group could perform at Winter Olympics” … a 7.1 earthquake hit Peru over the weekend … meet the 20-year old who won the $450 million lottery … nice read from Iman Shumpert about not wasting the millions he’s making as an NBA player …

The Cavs were rolling, and then the 4th quarter happened, and the Warriors held them to 17 points and won – and covered – in Cleveland. Golden State has won 7 of 8 from Cleveland. [Mercury News]

Have you read this piece on Aziz Ansari? It’s in response to … this. I’m leery of using adjectives, but that should say enough about which side of this story I’m on. [NYT]

Should surprise nobody that Nancy Kerrigan hasn’t seen, “I, Tonya.” She was the victim! [Boston Globe]

Can Hollywood change its ways? Long, troubling read about Hollywood. [New Yorker]

Mike Florio seems to be the only guy agreeing with me on the Saints defensive deployment. [Pro Football Talk]

Podcast: I was really worried about the Steelers heading into their playoff game. And I’m also very worried about LeBron and the Cavs. [Fox Sports Radio]

With football winding down, it’s time to pivot to college basketball. And it’s been a really good year in the sport! [The Sporting News]

Anfernee Simons, one of the best players in high school basketball, is considering making the jump to the NBA. [USA Today High School Sports]

If ‘Linger’ comes on the radio, I won’t change the station. It takes me back to pre-internet; pre-social media. Easier times.

Russell Westbrook got ejected after flipping out on the refs for this missed call. OKC held on to win without him.

The Curb Stomp is back, baby! pic.twitter.com/E8sXh2aaOo — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 16, 2018

My wrestling friends tell me the Curb Stomp is back.