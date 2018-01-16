Bryce Love Came to Play School

Bryce Love hasn’t gotten his fill of slicing through Pac-12 defenses like a hot knife through butter. Or, apparently, blue book exams and study lounges. The Heisman Trophy runner-up will return to Stanford for his senior year, Love’s father confirmed this morning to the San Francisco Gate.

Ian Rapoport reports that Love was a fan of the student part of “student-athlete.” Classic Stanford guy.

Big news for #Stanford: RB Bryce Love, who would’ve been one of the draft’s top players, is coming back to school, via @tomgfitzgerald. Word was he really liked the school part of school. https://t.co/YdOCidTXtO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2018

Love was virtually unstoppable last year, averaging 8.1 yards/carry and amassing 2,118 yards despite missing time due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he can mount a serious assault on the conference and NCAA record books. He could conceivably improve his already-high draft stock.

But could he and the Cardinal vie for a national title? They’ll certainly have some things going in their favor. Quarterback K.J. Costello, the offensive line and the receiving corps all return in droves. The schedule, however, presents some challenges.

Trips to an improved Oregon and national title contender Washington will make a conference crown difficult. There’s also a nonconference matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend.

PerhapsDavid Shaw bucks tradition and finds a way to harness a potent and high-scoring offense. The future is much brighter in Palo Alto this morning than it was yesterday. Education pays off in mysterious ways.