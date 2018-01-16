Dog Masks Are Awesome, but the Eagles have 0% Chance to Win the Super Bowl

I’m sure you guys have seen the crazy Eagles dog masks all over the internet by now. If you haven’t yet, you will see a lot more of them this weekend as the Eagles get ready to host the Vikings. The Eagles also tweeted fans encouraging them to wear their masks this weekend, which is pretty awesome.

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

How did the craze start? Lane Johnson and Chris Long busted out and started wearing these German Shepard masks on the field after they beat the Falcons Saturday. “Me and Chris Long were talking, and everybody’s calling us underdogs, so hey, let’s go get us a dog mask,” Johnson said. “That’s what we did.”

Once Eagles fans saw their team wearing these masks, they went crazy and started buying these masks by the dozens. The masks quickly sold out on Amazon that same day. Amazon did end up restocking the masks, only to see them sell out once again earlier today.

The Eagles will be underdogs again this weekend vs. the Vikings, so I’m sure the Eagles players will have their dog masks ready to wear. While I always love a good underdog story, I think the Eagles’ amazing season ends this weekend. And if the Eagles do somehow beat this vaunted Vikings defense, I just don’t see how they win the Super Bowl this year vs. either the Pats or the Jaguars. The more I think about it, I literally give them a 0% chance to win the Super Bowl without Wentz. Which is a shame, because if Wentz was still healthy, I think they were easily on their way to the big show, without the underdog masks.