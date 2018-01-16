Eagles Fan Arrested After Boxing Match With Police Horse

No animals were seriously harmed in the making of this blog.

Taylor Hendricks, a 22-year-old Eagles fan, picked a fight with an officer and the officer’s horse on Saturday, according to Fox 29. Hendricks had been kicked out of Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles’ win over the Falcons for being too drunk. He also did not have a ticket. (How did he get into an NFL playoff game without a ticket?)

While getting removed from the stadium, he allegedly began throwing punches. The horse became the primary target of those punches before Hendricks moved on to the horse’s rider. But of course, the rider was on top of the horse, so Hendricks resorted to punching the officer’s legs. The horse was not harmed. The officer was fine, too.

Hendricks was arrested for illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault, aggravated assault and defiant trespass. He was booked at a nearby police station and posted bail early the next morning. He will have a hearing on Jan. 30 and could face additional charges of animal cruelty.