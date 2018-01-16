Jon Jones Passes Polygraph Test as He Tries to Prove his Innocence

Jon Jones is back in the news, but again not in regards to a match in the octagon.

According to reports, Jones took and passed a polygraph test on December 7, conducted by the PGP Polygraph & Interviewing Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The hope for Jones wasn’t to prove he did not take steroids, but that he was unaware of doing so. This was after he failed a drug test just days before his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 (Jones won via TKO in the third-round, but has now been ruled no-contest).

Since the failed test, both Jones and his team have adamantly denied the results. It will be hard to envision a scenario where the UFC and Dana White let him off easy given his past.

It appears he did not knowingly take the steroid Turinabol; however, it should not matter. If it gives him a competitive advantage, it is a serious problem.

Especially in a sport as brutal as the UFC, if he had injured someone while on enhancements, would anyone care if he knew or not?

Jones once looked like he could become the greatest of all-time, even beyond Anderson Silva, but now it seems like there is a better chance he is remembered more for his mistakes than his greatness.

He has a CSAC hearing scheduled for next month.