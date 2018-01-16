Mekhi Brown Transferring, Nick Saban's Media Criticism Looks Even More Ridiculous

Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown went viral for his meltdown during the national championship game. In a short span, he threw a punch at a Georgia player and went after one of his own coaches on the sidelines. Despite this, he was allowed to stay in the game and later made a violent tackle on a pivotal kickoff.

Nick Sabanwas asked about the incident some 12 hours after winning his sixth national title. And he gaslit like a champion, saying he was unaware of any dust-up while castigating the media for focusing on something negative.

His comments were ridiculous at the time and even more so now, as Brown’s lengthy transfer process has been made public. The Tennessean reports Brown is headed to Tennessee State, where he was admitted earlier this fall. There’s always the slim chance Saban didn’t know this at the time of the national championship game but, again, seems implausible. The Tennessean also says Brown “apologized in the Alabama locker room after the game.”

Perhaps Saban wasn’t present for that either.

Oh, and one last thing. As a result of his incident, TSU is requiring Brown to “meet stipulations” before he becomes eligible.

It turns out questions about Brown weren’t either out-of-bounds or trivial, no matter what Saban said. Guess there’s a reason he’s a legendary football coach and not, say, a Brian Stelter-type of cable news.