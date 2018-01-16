PM Roundup: Mila Kunis; Chrissy Teigen Offers To Help McKayla Maroney; Big Ben Wants Steelers Staff Back

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would totally step to Austin Rivers in his own locker room.

Mila gets honored: Mila Kunis was named the Hasty Pudding Club’s Woman of the Year. She will be honored on January 25 with a parade through Cambridge and Harvard’s campus.

Chrissy helping McKayla: Chrissy Teigen has offered to pay the fine McKayla Maroney would likely face if she broke the non-disclosure agreement she signed as part of a settlement with USA Gymnastics. Maroney signed the NDA after accusing Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

Roethlisberger doesn’t want changes: Ben Roethlisberger says he’ll return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and also wants the coaching staff kept intact.

Tweet of the Day:

Congrats to the high school all stars who made the 2018 rosters! 💪🏀 Keep your 👂 to the hardwood and follow #WhereTheFutureStarts for all things Games as we inch closer to 3/28! pic.twitter.com/mqzz9R4eT1 — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 16, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

James Harden, CP3 Among Rockets Who Forced Way Into Clippers Locker Room

Are Cavaliers Players Sending a Message to LeBron or Dan Gilbert?

Bryce Love Came to Play School

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini Discusses SiriusXM Radio Launch, Revenue Diversity, Controversies

Around the Sports Internet:

WWE’s Jey Uso arrested for DUI

This ESPN story about Larry Nassar and how he was surrounded by enablers is insane

Chris Paul’s return to Los Angeles got really ugly

College football’s draft deadline winners and losers

Song of the Day: