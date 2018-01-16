NFL USA Today Sports

Sean Payton Mocked Vikings Fans SKOL Clap Just Before 'Minneapolis Miracle'

Sean Payton is known for being a bit of jerk on the sidelines. In fact, it’s kind of his thing. With that in mind, it would be fairly classic “him” to mock fans of an opposing team in the waning seconds of a playoff game. That’s just what happened in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Yes, Payton was seen on the sidelines mocking Minnesota Vikings’ fans doing the SKOL clap. In fact, he was photographed doing it just before the Vikings pulled off one of the most improbable plays in NFL history to beat Payton’s New Orleans Saints.

Karma remains undefeated.

