Sean Payton Mocked Vikings Fans SKOL Clap Just Before 'Minneapolis Miracle'

Sean Payton is known for being a bit of jerk on the sidelines. In fact, it’s kind of his thing. With that in mind, it would be fairly classic “him” to mock fans of an opposing team in the waning seconds of a playoff game. That’s just what happened in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Yes, Payton was seen on the sidelines mocking Minnesota Vikings’ fans doing the SKOL clap. In fact, he was photographed doing it just before the Vikings pulled off one of the most improbable plays in NFL history to beat Payton’s New Orleans Saints.

According to @nacholeber on KFAN, apparently Sean Payton was mocking fans behind the Saints' bench with the Skol chant prior to the final play. You know, just in case you thought you couldn't squeeze any more enjoyment out of what happened last night. — The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog (@DailyNorseman) January 15, 2018

Check this out:

And here’s Sean Payton doing the skol chant in gif form: pic.twitter.com/6jsKXMvQzZ — xtina (@cyvonne1229) January 16, 2018

Then this happened:

Karma remains undefeated.