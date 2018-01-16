Stephen Curry Is No. 1, But Young Players Dominate NBA Jersey Sales

Stephen Curry has the NBA’s top-selling jersey of the 2017-18 season so far, which would make it the third year in a row he led the league in jersey sales. Curry is currently edging LeBron James and Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant to claim the top spot. But it’s the other guys listed near the top that should have the league office excited.

Here’s the top 15:

One thing that’s clear is the league has a ton of popular young stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo (23), Kristaps Porzingis (22), Joel Embiid (23), Ben Simmons (21) and Lonzo Ball (20) are all 23 or younger, place in the top 11 and are franchise cornerstones. That’s phenomenal for the league’s long-term health.

You expect guys like Curry, LeBron, Durant and Russell Westbrook to be at or near the top of the list, but the fact that fans are so invested in the league’s young stars is huge for the future.