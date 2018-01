In profoundly sad news, Washington State starting quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead this afternoon. The news was confirmed by the Pullman Police Department:

Pullman PD has confirmed Tyler Hilinski's demise. pic.twitter.com/c83GNV74ZY — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) January 17, 2018

Our best wishes go out to Hilinski’s friends, family, and teammates in the wake of this tragedy.

Hilinski, playing for injured starter Luke Falk, was excellent in reserve, completing 72 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hilinski was 21.