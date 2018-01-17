6 Predictions for the Final Season of Game of Thrones

Winter is no longer coming, it is here! The penultimate season of Game of Thrones was pirated more than 1.03 billion times … it’s safe to assume fans are anxious for more. HBO confirmed last week, the final season will not return until 2019.

Until then, here are six predictions for the eighth and final season:

1. Cersei will die

Everyone loves to hate, and the Queen provides just that for the fans. After literally blowing up a city at the end of the Season 6, Cersei came back as wicked as ever, plotting ways to take down anyone who opposes her ways.

With just six episodes left, it is hard to picture there will be enough time for her to give birth to an unborn child (if she is telling the truth). The story has shifted, the enemies are now the White Walkers, and Cersei is just an evil-queen with a small army. Expect her to “slay” her brother, Jaime, before she goes, but the prediction here: Arya checks another one off her list.

2. Long episodes

This past season saw record-length episodes with the final two lasting 71 and 81 minutes respectively. That might just be the norm for Season 8.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, said: “The episodes are definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer.” With so much left to be revealed, and only six episodes remaining, it would not shock to anyone if 71 minutes is a short episode going forward.

3. Daenerys Targaryen is pregnant

We were made to believe “The Mother of Dragons” could not have children, but none of that matters. It was set up at the end of last season for her to have a child with (her nephew) Jon Snow. This was just perfect for an episode that confirmed the series-long belief that Jon was a bastard to be completely wrong. Instead, he will have a bastard of his own. Unlike Cersei’s, GoT fans will eventually see Daenerys’ child … but in a flash-forward to “Spring.”

4. The Iron Throne will be burned

Vegas has already updated the odds on which character sits on the almighty Iron Throne at the end of the series, with Jon as the favorite 2/3. But do not bet! Nobody will be sitting on the Throne at the end.

This show killed off its main character, Ned Stark, before the end of the season 1. Happy endings are not this show’s thing. Instead, during “the only war that matters” the audience will see deaths, and the destruction of humans, creatures, families, cities, and the seat of power.

After Daenerys’ army with dragons defeats the White Walkers, she will have her moment on the Iron Throne. But soon realize from her Hand of The Queen, Tyrion, the right thing to do is to burn the seat where her father used to burn people. The people of Westeros will finally be set free.

5. More spoilers!

The worst part of a show becoming this popular is the never-ending spoilers. For the penultimate season, the entire script was leaked. This leak from October 2016, was accurate on everything except the news that Cersei would have a miscarriage (which may happen in Season 8). Even HBO accidentally released an episode early last season in Spain. The prediction here is many photos from the tapings and script leaks will surface all over the internet months before Season 8 airs.

6. Jon Snow is the new Night King

This is the story of Jon Snow. He is ice, he is fire. If nothing else, he has proven to always do the right thing. He was brought back from the dead, by the Lord of Light for a reason. The reason is he will sacrifice his life for the good of Westeros.

The current King of the North will go toe-to-toe with the Night King and win. Wounded in the process, Jon will not make it to see the victory of the only war he ever cared about. The final scene of the series will see another flash-forward, this time, with Jon Snow waking up, with blue eyes.