Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica got into a fight Tuesday night during a matchup between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both players were ejected in the second quarter after Afflalo threw a haymaker at Bjelica’s head and things continued from there.

Check out the video:

The Magic won 108-102, and after the game Bjelica had the following to say about Afflalo:

Bjelica: "I don’t want to feel like victim here. That’s part of the game. He took a swing at me. I was just trying to protect myself & to help him, to calm him down, because he was wild. I don’t know what's wrong with that guy. If you attack me I have protect myself & my family. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 17, 2018

Afflalo is almost certainly going be suspended for a few games.