Ah, the dangers of live television. If you are an information and breaking news merchant like Adam Schefter, one of those dangers is that you are busy answering NBA questions with Stugotz while hot offensive coordinator news action happens.

Ian Rapoport broke the news that Haley is out in Pittsburgh while Schefter was busy working on the ESPN networks. I think Schefter will get over missing out on this, one of the biggest stories in NFL history, eventually.