Jacksonville Bakery Sending Ben Roethlisberger Turnovers is Lame

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at Heinz Field to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Ben Roethlisberger was brilliant, throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns. He also committed two turnovers. Earlier in the year he threw five interceptions against the Jaguars in another home loss.

Cinotti’s Bakery in Duval, Florida, correctly tallied the turnovers Big Ben had– seven — and, with a steadfast commitment to being literal, mailed him seven turnovers.

My question: is this lame? It rings very lame to me, but others seem to be enjoying it. Get it? Because they are turnovers. Turnovers that Roethlisberger will never open and therefore never be taunted by.

I guess this is a good local marketing play, if nothing else. Still lame, though.