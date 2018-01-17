PM Roundup: Candice Swanepoel; Christian Yelich Wants Out Of Miami; Caroline Wozniacki Pulls Off Crazy Comeback

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where you’ll never have to hear about Bitcoin ever again.

Candice is the tops: Candice Swanepoel was named the world’s most influential Instagram lingerie model which is clearly one of the world’s most prestigious awards.

Yelich is done with Miami: Christian Yelich is apparently done with the Miami Marlins. His agent told ESPN the relationship between Yelich and the Marlins is “irrevocably broken” and he wants a trade.

Woz with the comeback: Caroline Wozniacki pulled off a stunning comeback at the Australian Open to advance to the third round.

Tweet of the Day:

I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she's a tall blonde athlete and I'm – oh, oh – do they think I'm the baby? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

