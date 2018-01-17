CareerBuilder Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The West Coast Swing Begins This Week

The Hawaii swing is over and it’s on to the West Coast where the PGA Tour will start with the CareerBuilder Challenge. The tournament will be played on three different courses, PGA West’s Stadium, Nicklaus’ Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. The tournament also features a 54-hole cut which will give some guys an extra day to stick around.
The field includes Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and defending champion Hudson Swafford who is shooting to be the tournament’s first back-to-back champ since Johnny Miller in 1975 and ’76.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+1250
|Patrick Reed
|+1650
|Webb Simpson
|+1650
|Kevin Kisner
|+1850
|Phil Mickelson
|+2050
|Zach Johnson
|+2550
|Patton Kizzire
|+2850
|Jason Dufner
|+2850
|Charles Howell III
|+2850
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Sunday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
Tee Times
Stadium Course, No. 1 Tee
11:30 AM – Mark Wilson, David Lingmerth
11:40 AM – Chris Stroud, Sean O’Hair
11:50 AM – Tom Lovelady, Tyler Duncan
12:00 PM – Chad Campbell, Ben Martin
12:10 PM – James Hahn, Sangmoon Bae
12:20 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Seamus Power
12:30 PM – Scott Brown, Troy Merritt
12:40 PM – Brendan Steele, Webb Simpson
12:50 PM – John Peterson, Dominic Bozzelli
1:00 PM – Ryan Palmer, Hunter Mahan
1:10 PM – Patton Kizzire, Bill Haas
1:20 PM – Martin Laird, Luke List
1:30 PM – Trey Mullinax, Kyle Thompson
La Quinta Country Club, No. 1 Tee
11:30 AM – Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie
11:40 AM – Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
11:50 AM – Beau Hossler, Aaron Wise
12:00 PM – Lucas Glover, Harris English
12:10 PM – Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson
12:20 PM – Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein
12:30 PM – Johnson Wagner, Martin Flores
12:40 PM – Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker
12:50 PM – J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell
1:00 PM – Scott Stallings, Kevin Na
1:10 PM – Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman
1:20 PM – Bud Cauley, Cameron Percy
1:30 PM – Maverick McNealy, Charles Reiter
Nicklaus Tournament Course, No. 1 Tee
11:30 AM – D.J. Trahan, Lee Janzen
11:40 AM – Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati
11:50 AM – Zecheng Dou, Michael Block
12:00 PM – Danny Lee, Richy Werenski
12:10 PM – Wesley Bryan, Ryan Armour
12:20 PM – Sam Ryder, Talor Gooch
12:30 PM – Alex Cejka, Andrew Loupe
12:40 PM – Auston Cook, Mac Hughes
12:50 PM – Bronson Burgoon, Andrew Putnam
1:00 PM – Nick Taylor, Jon Curran
1:10 PM – Jim Herman, Daniel Summerhays
1:20 PM – C.T. Pan, Ryan Blaum
1:30 PM – Corey Conners, Xinjun Zhang
Stadium Course, No. 10 Tee
11:30 AM – Derek Fathauer, Steve Wheatcroft
11:40 AM – Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez
11:50 AM – Andrew Yun, Ethan Tracy
12:00 PM – Jason Gore, Corey Pavin
12:10 PM – Nick Watney, Kevin Streelman
12:20 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Nate Lashley
12:30 PM – J.J. Spaun, Brandon Hagy
12:40 PM – Rod Pampling, Geoff Ogilvy
12:50 PM – Robert Garrigus, Brice Garnett
1:00 PM – J.J. Henry, Mark Brooks
1:10 PM – Billy Hurley III, Brian Gay
1:20 PM – Sung Kang, Shawn Stefani
1:30 PM – Denny McCarthy, Nicholas Lindheim
La Quinta Country Club, No. 10 Tee
11:30 AM – Michael Kim, Matt Jones
11:40 AM – Brian Stuard, Russell Knox
11:50 AM – Lanto Griffin, Andrew Landry
12:00 PM – Charlie Beljan, Ted Potter, Jr.
12:10 PM – Vaughn Taylor, Smylie Kaufman
12:20 PM – Conrad Shindler, Brandon Harkins
12:30 PM – Colt Knost, Harold Varner III
12:40 PM – Ricky Barnes, Camilo Villegas
12:50 PM – Ben Silverman, Stephan Jaeger
1:00 PM – Jonathan Byrd, Whee Kim
1:10 PM – Chris Kirk, Scott Piercy
1:20 PM – Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak
1:30 PM – Roberto Diaz, Adam Schenk
Nicklaus Tournament Course, No. 10 Tee
11:30 AM – John Daly, Mike Weir
11:40 AM – Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker
11:50 AM – Martin Piller, Jonathan Randolph
12:00 PM – Rory Sabbatini, David Hearn
12:10 PM – Kevin Chappell, Stewart Cink
12:20 PM – Matt Akins, Joel Dahmen
12:30 PM – Blayne Barber, Tyrone Van Aswegen
12:40 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Charles Howell III
12:50 PM – Jeff Gove, Tom Whitney
1:00 PM – Matt Every, John Huh
1:10 PM – Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin
1:20 PM – Ben Crane, Zac Blair
1:30 PM – Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer
My Pick
This week I’m rolling with Jon Rahm. Rahm finished second in the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month after shooting 71, 70, 66, and 69. Rahm is currently ranked third in the official world golf rankings and is poised to have a great season.
Jason Dufner is another guy to keep your eye on. He has a scoring average of 68.51 at the CareerBuilder and has made seven of eight cuts. He also finished T11 and T18 in the first two tournaments of this year.
Comments