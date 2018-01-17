CareerBuilder Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The West Coast Swing Begins This Week

The Hawaii swing is over and it’s on to the West Coast where the PGA Tour will start with the CareerBuilder Challenge. The tournament will be played on three different courses, PGA West’s Stadium, Nicklaus’ Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. The tournament also features a 54-hole cut which will give some guys an extra day to stick around.

The field includes Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and defending champion Hudson Swafford who is shooting to be the tournament’s first back-to-back champ since Johnny Miller in 1975 and ’76.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Jon Rahm +900 Brian Harman +1250 Patrick Reed +1650 Webb Simpson +1650 Kevin Kisner +1850 Phil Mickelson +2050 Zach Johnson +2550 Patton Kizzire +2850 Jason Dufner +2850 Charles Howell III +2850

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Sunday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel

My Pick

This week I’m rolling with Jon Rahm. Rahm finished second in the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month after shooting 71, 70, 66, and 69. Rahm is currently ranked third in the official world golf rankings and is poised to have a great season.

Jason Dufner is another guy to keep your eye on. He has a scoring average of 68.51 at the CareerBuilder and has made seven of eight cuts. He also finished T11 and T18 in the first two tournaments of this year.