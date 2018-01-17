Golfers Come Across a Gator with a Python in its Mouth

Over the years I’ve been writing for The Big Lead I’ve come across plenty of pictures shared across social media of animals on golf courses, but I have never seen anything quite like this.

A group of golfers in Florida came across an alligator, no surprise there, at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Florida that had a Burmese python wrapped around it. WHAT?

The gator appears to have the python in his mouth so I assume he eventually won this fight, but that’s got to be quite the a site to see on the course.