Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce Petty Right to His Face, Couldn't be More Correct

Jalen Rose calls Paul Pierce “Petty” for his comments on the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas tribute 👀 pic.twitter.com/CfyYy8dLo0 — T/L Sports Media (@TLSportsMedia) January 18, 2018

Paul Pierce wants 100 percent of the spotlight when the Boston Celtics retire his jersey on Feb. 11. After he made this known to Danny Ainge, former Celtic Isaiah Thomas, who will be in town with the Cleveland Cavaliers, graciously asked that his own tribute video not be played.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

This whole episode was unbelievably petty on Pierce’s behalf. He is apparently so insecure about his Hall of Fame career that he can’t stomach a dumb little video message to another player.

That’s why Jalen Rose should be lauded for bringing some sanity to the situation by calling out his former rival right to his face on ESPN.

“I gotta say a word for you fam,” Rose said. “I think it was petty. There are going to be all types of announcements that happen during the 48 minutes of that game. All types. Including celebrating Isaiah Thomas could be one of them. It does not take away from your situation like Kobe’s was during the game because they’re doing yours postgame.”

Nailed it.