Kris Dunn slipped and fell after a dunk in the fourth quarter of Bulls-Warriors, and it was a pretty scary moment at the United Center. Dunn left the game, and was visibly bleeding from his mouth.

WTF Dunn dunks and goes down on his face. Teeth are busted I think. pic.twitter.com/0kyijeXvh0 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) January 18, 2018

It goes without saying that we hope Dunn is comparatively okay. The good news is that he walked off on his own power.

UPDATE: Here’s Dunn’s status as of now via ESPN’s Nick Friedell: