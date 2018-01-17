Roman Reigns Denies Knowing Steroid Dealer Who Implicated Him as Client

For the past 24 hours or so, a story has been making the rounds that Roman Reigns was implicated as a customer by Alex Harris, a gym owner in Miami who was arrested on suspicion of steroid distribution in February 2017.

Reigns vehemently denied this association in a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet, saying, “I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

The past mistake Reigns is referring to is that he was suspended for 30 days in 2016 for violating WWE’s wellness policy.

It’ll be interesting to see if this story has longer legs.