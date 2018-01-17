Tom Brady Has an Injured Throwing Hand

OK, no one freak out but Tom Brady sustained an injury to his throwing hand at practice today after a minor collision, according to multiple media reports. A source close to the five-time Super Bowl champion told ESPN that though the injury could have a small impact on Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brady believes he’ll be just fine.

Brady was unavailable for his scheduled media availability today and was limited in practice. The Boston Herald reports the incident happened when one of his teammates accidentally ran into him, jamming the hand. That teammate may have to leave Boston forever should Brady’s performance be hampered by the injury.

If nothing else, uncertainty over Brady’s health — no matter how insignificant — is a desperately needed storyline in an landscape seemingly bereft of any. Facing the Jaguars defense while 100 percent is challenge enough. Doing it with a sore throwing hand on a frigid day is even more unpleasant.