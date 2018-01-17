Roundup: Kangaroo on the Loose in Texas; Trae Young is Proven Human; & CVS Bans Photo Manipulation

Genie Bouchard, who just might win the Australian Open … totally disagreed with this piece bashing Dave Chappelle and political correctness … “Green rush, grey market: How free weed is firing up D.C.’s pot ‘gifting economy‘” … 8 things you need to know before you go to Aspen … “Pet kangaroo breaks loose in Texas, hops down Highway 69” … wolf spider so large and scary, a man burnt his building down trying to kill it … after nearly four months, a school in Puerto Rico got electricity, and the kids were very excited … starting in April, CVS will ban photo manipulation for ads … how does a surgeon just leave a scalpel in a patient? … after years of growth, self-storage is on a downward trajectory …

It’s only January, but it’s going to be months before you read a better gambling story than this. A 10-team, life-changing parlay. [Pro Football Weekly]

It really is a slow week in the NFL. A coach’s beard qualifies as a big story. [Detroit Free Press]

Kansas State held Trae Young in check – 20 points, 12 turnovers – and the Wildcats upset Oklahoma. [KC Star]

Tom Brady: Good at trash talk. [Patriots Wire]

Why are the Celtics so good? [Hoopers World]

In the span of about 20 years, the Mercury News has gone from a staff of 440 … to a current staff of 39. [OC Register]

Houston has a new morning radio host: John Granato. [Houston Culture Map]

Orlando rallied to beat Minnesota on the strength of Evan Fournier’s 32 points. [Sentinel]

Is this really the golden age of free speech? Thought provoking piece. [Wired]

What the heck got into Arron Afflalo? This is at least a 5 game suspension.

Wild Things was on cable last night; it’s gotta be a Top 10 movie from 1998. Probably Top 5.