VIDEO: High School Ref Gets Toupee Knocked Off by Pass, Has to Retire Now

Officiating basketball is a thankless task. Even the best zebras in the game get razzed, heckled, and accused of bias. The best they can hope for is to stay out of the story and for the check to clear. This poor guy working a recent contest in Kentucky wasn’t so lucky. An errant pass took his not-so-believable toupee clear off, right in front of God and everyone. Very tough to come back from something like this.

For all their faults, high school kids are incredibly insightful when it comes to crafting devastating zingers.