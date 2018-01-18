Alvin Kamara Gains Entry Into Athlete Twitter Comeback Hall of Fame

The New Orleans Saints had their hearts ripped out of their chests on Sunday when Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs for a miraculous 61-yard touchdown. It’s been a rough week for the franchise and its fans. And, like always, random people on Twitter refused to do anything but make things even more difficult.

Like this guy, who may or may not even be a Minnesota Vikings fan:

Imagine you laughed while eating air heads on the sideline on your way to the NFC Championship then BOOM @stefondiggs crushes ya dreams @A_kamara6 — 〽️〽️〽️ : 3 GOD (@YoungDG_) January 18, 2018

Kamara wasted no time responding to the trash talk with a zinger of his own.

Imagine your soundcloud link bein in your bio for 7 years then BOOM, nobody clicks I️t 😕 https://t.co/iNdCw4yIbT — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 18, 2018

That is a solid burn worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with Carmelo Anthony’s glazed donut face rebuttal and Rudy Gobert’s cartoonish comeback.

@__Kingsleyy5 I didn't ask for your glazed donut face ass to root for me anyway!!!! — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) December 31, 2013

And you got murdered by Goku, Majin buu. https://t.co/SsmMFcg4oV — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 19, 2015

The best part? Kamara’s victim is still tweeting through it, pretending it never happened and backing away from his original take.