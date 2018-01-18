Baker Mayfield Apparently Wants Miami Dolphins To Draft Him

Baker Mayfield is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner is all over draft boards and no one knows quite where he’ll end up. Apparently Mayfield has already picked where he’d like to go.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills was live on Instagram Thursday and Mayfield hopped on from his verified account and posted “#GetMeToMiami.”

Kenny Stills is live on Instagram. And Baker Mayfield is letting people know where he wants to be drafted. #miami #dolphins pic.twitter.com/iyUvpXg5Yo — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) January 18, 2018

Mayfield could just be expressing a desire to vacation in “The Magic City” but we think there might be something deeper here. Stills is a fellow Oklahoma Sooner, so maybe he’s told Mayfield about the wonders of playing in Miami.

The Dolphins just finished a season with the thoroughly average Jay Cutler under center as franchise signal-caller Ryan Tannehill was recovering from knee surgery. Tannehill signed a six-year, $95.272 million deal ($45 million guaranteed) before the 2015 season, but hasn’t performed to the level of that contract.

Miami will have the 11th pick in this year’s draft and could certainly be in position to select Mayfield if they wanted someone to push Tannehill.