Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson Making Out in West Hollywood

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson — who, as you may remember, went to Clippers games and shared breakfast tacos in the aftermath of the Rose Bowl — went on a date at Soho House West Hollywood this week. Is it now safe to classify them as boyfriend and girlfriend yet? Time shall tell!

"First Date" -Blink 182 "Last First Date" -Baker I think I win this one. #MMO

🖤 #MMO @baker_mayfield

