Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson Making Out in West Hollywood

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson — who, as you may remember, went to Clippers games and shared breakfast tacos in the aftermath of the Rose Bowl — went on a date at Soho House West Hollywood this week. Is it now safe to classify them as boyfriend and girlfriend yet? Time shall tell!
Latest Leads
59m
1hr
Willie Cauley-Stein On Donovan Mitchell: 'Somebody Needs To Take Him Out'
Not a good look for WCS.
2hr
2hr
12hr
Tom Brady Has an Injured Throwing Hand
OK, no one freak out but Tom Brady sustained an injury to his throwing hand at practice today after a minor collision, according to multiple (…)
12hr
Video: Kris Dunn Has Scary Fall on Face After Dunk
Oof, hope he is okay.
13hr
Roman Reigns Denies Knowing Steroid Dealer Who Implicated Him as Client
“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition.”
14hr
18hr
Comments