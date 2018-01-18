PM Roundup: Eugenie Bouchard; Justin Timberlake And Janet Jackson Made Peace; J.J. Redick Injured

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fully in favor of media circuses.

Genie out down under: Eugenie Bouchard dropped her second-round match at the Australian Open to top-seeded Simona Halep. Bouchard lost 6-2, 6-2.

Justin and Janet made peace: History’s most famous “wardrobe malfunction” thrust Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson into a storm of controversy a long time. The pair apparently made peace over the incident years ago.

Redick injury is brutal blow for Sixers: J.J. Redick has a broken bone in his left leg. While the injury is not considered serious, it’s a huge blow to a team that desperately needs his shooting ability and veteran presence.

