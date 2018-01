Joel Embiid has been notably wooing Rihanna since 2014, and she apparently made him a condition:

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

Last season, he begged fans to help him fulfill his dream:

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha….. Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

Now that Embiid has been voted an All-Star starter, his fans are starting to hammer Rihanna’s Instagram comments reminding her of her 2014 response:

To. Be. Continued.