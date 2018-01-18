NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid Says He 'Might Have To Pass' On Rihanna Now

Joel Embiid Says He 'Might Have To Pass' On Rihanna Now

NBA

Joel Embiid Says He 'Might Have To Pass' On Rihanna Now

Joel Embiid was named to his first All-Star team on Thursday and the Philadelphia 76ers center was certainly deserving. Now that he’s finally an All-Star, Embiid has met the requirement Rihanna laid out for him when he hit her up for a date as a rookie. But apparently, Joel has moved on.

After he led the Sixers to an 89-80 win over the Boston Celtics Thursday night, Embiid was asked about Rihanna and had the following to say:

Here’s the text of what he said:

“She denied me back then, so why go with her again? I might have to pass that and move on to the next one …. Trust the Process.”

Atta boy Joel.

, , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home