Joel Embiid Says He 'Might Have To Pass' On Rihanna Now

Joel Embiid was named to his first All-Star team on Thursday and the Philadelphia 76ers center was certainly deserving. Now that he’s finally an All-Star, Embiid has met the requirement Rihanna laid out for him when he hit her up for a date as a rookie. But apparently, Joel has moved on.
After he led the Sixers to an 89-80 win over the Boston Celtics Thursday night, Embiid was asked about Rihanna and had the following to say:
.@JoelEmbiid has a special message for @rihanna:
“She denied me back then, so why go with her again? I might have to pass that and move on to the next one… Trust the Process.”
Here’s the text of what he said:
Atta boy Joel.
