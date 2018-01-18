Joel Embiid Says He 'Might Have To Pass' On Rihanna Now

Joel Embiid was named to his first All-Star team on Thursday and the Philadelphia 76ers center was certainly deserving. Now that he’s finally an All-Star, Embiid has met the requirement Rihanna laid out for him when he hit her up for a date as a rookie. But apparently, Joel has moved on.

After he led the Sixers to an 89-80 win over the Boston Celtics Thursday night, Embiid was asked about Rihanna and had the following to say:

.@JoelEmbiid has a special message for @rihanna: “She denied me back then, so why go with her again? I might have to pass that and move on to the next one… Trust the Process.” 😂😂😂😂 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/IIrnK8UzIt — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 19, 2018

Here’s the text of what he said: “She denied me back then, so why go with her again? I might have to pass that and move on to the next one …. Trust the Process.”

Atta boy Joel.