Lamar Odom Knew Marriage To Khloe Kardashian Was Over 'When She Was With Her Second Or Third NBA Player'

Lamar Odom still has ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s initials tattooed on his hand, but that doesn’t mean he thinks the couple will work things out. On an episode of the BET’s “Mancave” Odom explained that he knew the marriage was over when Kardashian had been with a few other NBA players.

Here’s his quote:

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Yeah that was probably a pretty solid indication things were over.

The couple married in 2009, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. But when Odom overdosed at a Nevada brothel in October of 2015 and went into a coma, Kardashian was involved in his medical treatment and recovery. It looked like the pair might reconcile, but that never came about.

Since breaking it off with Odom, Kardashian has been linked to former Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and has been in a relationship since August 2016 with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson. Kardashian is currently pregnant with Thompson’s son.

I think it’s fair to say Kardashian has a type.