Rick Barnes has moved on from coaching at Texas, but he hasn’t left everything behind. He still has jokes about the officiating of games at Allen Fieldhouse. After Tennessee’s loss at Missouri, he talked about the first half which saw both teams get only two fouls each, and was talking about if he’s ever seen that before.

Lost among everything was this incredible mic drop by Tennessee coach Rick Barnes giving a dig at officials in games when teams play Kansas. He also said "Ask Norm about that" off camera as he walked out the door. Full highlights and reaction: https://t.co/3FW56UZgu1 pic.twitter.com/IHnBPSZKhQ — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) January 18, 2018

Barnes coached for 17 years in the Big 12 at Texas, and was 1-10 against the Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. Those memories can be haunting.