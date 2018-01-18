Roundup: Previously Unreleased Nirvana Demos, Goldman Sachs Exec Robbed of $1.2 Million in Wine, RIP The Awl

Emily Ratajkowski … “Brittney Gargol died at the hands of a friend, and her family will never know the true reason.” … Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be on NBC’s Super Bowl and Olympics coverage … I’m profoundly psyched for Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler to announce Raw’s 25th anniversary show Monday … All the other planned guests … More and more states are teasing sports betting bills … Previously unreleased Nirvana demos … Smart toothbrushes? … Kidz Bop is going on tour … Starbucks is bringing back its smoked butterscotch latte … YouTube taking down Tide Pod Challenge …

The worst conference championship QB quartets of all-time [Football Outsiders]

The best way to mourn the impending death of The Awl is to read its alum’s favorite pieces from the site [NY Mag]

Former assistant to the no. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs accused of stealing $1.2 million in wine from him [Bloomberg]

GQ profile of Jimmy Kimmel [GQ]

Interesting nugget in the middle of story about George Bodenheimer projecting a sense of calm at ESPN: “ESPN said it plans to cut back on travel to Minneapolis this year. For example, many ESPN Radio shows will not travel to the Super Bowl site to produce their shows.” [Sports Business Journal]

20 most anticipated movies at Sundance [Vulture]

“Former champ Miguel Torres to fight again after rebounding from rock bottom” [Bleacher Report]

Did the NBA edit Aaron Afflalo’s punch out of its League Pass archive? [Dime]

The Situation from Jersey Shore pleads guilty to tax fraud [The Wrap]

An interview with the Canadian who tricked the cops with a car made out of snow [Vice]

Video of that car crashing into second story of building

When buying a bong online goes wrong

"What the frick" 😭😭😭@oldrowofficial A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:15am PST

The Aziz Ansari conversation continues to be a hot button topic