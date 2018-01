During the Roaring 20s, a group of New York thought leaders created The Algonquin Round Table, a place where repartee ruled as the issues of the day were bandied about. Nearly 100 years later, we have First Take carrying the tradition of nuanced debate. Here Stephen A. Smith and Damien Woody talk about … well, something.

If you don’t think this is the best show on television, there’s something seriously wrong with your taste.

[Awful Announcing]